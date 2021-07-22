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10 Minute Grateful Sleep Meditation
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16 views • July 22, 2021
Secret Manifest (Health, Wellness, Personal Growth, Mind set) - http://officials.unaux.com/manifest/
Listen to this 10 minute sleep meditation either in bed or just before getting into bed and use it as your transition from wakefulness to getting ready to fall asleep. You'll be lulled into a state of feeling gratitude wash through your body like a warm, loving energy that circulates all around and within you. Getting into a state not only of gratitude and appreciation, but also love, this practice will help you maintain blissful vibes before dozing off into peaceful sleep. Enjoy!
Listen to this 10 minute sleep meditation either in bed or just before getting into bed and use it as your transition from wakefulness to getting ready to fall asleep. You'll be lulled into a state of feeling gratitude wash through your body like a warm, loving energy that circulates all around and within you. Getting into a state not only of gratitude and appreciation, but also love, this practice will help you maintain blissful vibes before dozing off into peaceful sleep. Enjoy!
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