Wealthy Open Border Elitists Wail Over Property Intrusion While the Globe Deteriorates | D. Faulkner

As inflation continues to increase the world economy begins to contract. Through the detrimental policies of an occupying Marxist regime in the branches of the U.S. government regular people begin to suffer financially. Taxpayers begin to lose more footing in their lives and the starvation that looms grows closer in time.

The world energy crisis begins to take its toll with the lack of crop production. Many rice and grain producing countries already warn of a shortfall in crops. California also plays a part in shortfall regarding rice in the U.S. Is the world about to enter into civil unrest and violence as starvation and property loss occurs?

With over 2 million illegal aliens numbered in 2022 to have invaded the country for settlement, Southern states have taken action to send some to leftist amnesty havens. Governor DeSantis sends a group to the wealthy Martha's Vineyard and the open border supporting community enters into divisive hysteria. Will their minds change or will more efforts be taken to make Conservative states suffer for their transgression?

With the revelations that Facebook participated in news suppression by FBI to alter an election in 2020 more groups emerge that seek to alter independent media. Through new programs and algorithms, Big Tech, establishment RINOs, and leftist groups will suppress Conservative independent media. Conservative podcasting has become their newest agenda to eradicate. Facebook already participates in monitoring direct messages and turning over dissidents to the FBI. Will the first amendment disappear soon?

As the dangerous issues continue to threaten countries worldwide Dustin Faulkner pushes the issues to the forefront for all to be informed before it's too late.

Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting

On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting

On Rumble: BFBroadcasting

Support independent media:

- New items are arriving and you don't want to miss having the cool feeling Percale Bed Sheets and the new MyPillow Sandals. Save up to 66% now with the code: Battle. Visit https://mypillow.com/battle and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.

- Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and discover the new Kingdom Bundle and also other great plans from the Functional Medical Institute. Use the code BATTLEFRONT at checkout on all items.

- Visit https://micronicsilver.net and save 10% with the code BATTLE. Get products like the amazing Silvizone Skin Cream and enjoy the benefits of younger looking skin and inflammation relief. What benefits will you experience personally?

⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com.

- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://timetofreeamerica.com or text (918) 851-0102

- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.

- Protect your wealth and savings. Find out if investing in gold is right for your family's plan. Visit https://ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA. Be sure to let him know it was Dustin Faulkner who sent you.

- Subscribe to the new FreedomFirstTV including exclusive shows from Dr. Kandiss Taylor, JD Rucker, Chad Caton, Jeff Dornik, Dr. Mark Sherwood and more! Use the code DUSTIN for 25% off at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe