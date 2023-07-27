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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 26
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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42 views • July 27, 2023

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 26


▪️Russian troops have launched a massive missile strike on military facilities on the territory of Ukraine.


According to preliminary data, one of the targets hit was the location where Su-24M bombers equipped with Storm Shadow missiles were based in Starokostyantyniv.


▪️In addition, Russian aviation successfully attacked the AFU military infrastructure on Zmiinyi Island.


The strike was carried out with free-fall FAB-500 bombs equipped with correction and planning modules.


▪️In the Starobil's'k direction, Russian troops continue to advance along practically the entire front line.


As a result of a decisive assault, the village of Serhiivka was liberated and breakthroughs were made towards Novojehorivka and Nadiya.


▪️The offensive continues in the Serebryans’kyy forestry, where combined assault units occupied several strongholds of the AFU.


The AFU conducted several unsuccessful counterattacks but were unable to retake the lost positions.


▪️A difficult situation is developing on the southern flank of the Bakhmut sector, where Russian units are holding a heroic defense in Klishchiivka and Andreevka.


The enemy, not counting losses, is throwing fresh reserves into the battle in an attempt to realize its advantage in manpower.


▪️In the Vremivka sector, the enemy is again trying to attack, attempting to breakthrough the Russian defenses.


Heavy fighting is taking place near Urozhaine, where the enemy has again thrown tanks and armored vehicles into the attack.


▪️Once again, there was increased activity in the Zaporizhzhia direction, where the AFU threw up to two dozen tanks into the battle.


All attacks in the area of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne were repulsed, with the enemy losing almost all of its equipment and some of its personnel captured.

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