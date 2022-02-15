Vaccine AIDS Is Real And The Jab Is Giving It To People

Very bad news about VAIDS. I wish I was wrong on this, but the truth is Vaccine Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome is being found in vaccinated people. Watch the video for more.DISCLAIMER: The perspectives and opinions in this episode remain unverified possibilities. This episode is presented to increase awareness of the many uncertainties that are inherent in any mass medication drive dependent on an experimental formulation with incomplete understanding of its long-term medical implications. As always, The New American recommends discussing your personal health decisions with competent medical professionals. Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.Video Sources:Info Wars Alex Jones on VAIDS: Vaccine Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Infecting Vaxxed Worldwide