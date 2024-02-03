Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New Property Tax for WA? 10 OR Repubs Can't Run For Re-election. CA Reparations and more!
channel image
BehindTheLinePodcast
2 Subscribers
33 views
Published a day ago

Washington dems want to pass a new property tax to pay for hospitals owned by the county. Oregon's legislature will start meeting next week and their biggest item to tackle will be to remove the decriminalization of drugs law. Oregon students rank last in the nation for recovery after the pandemic. California is looking to pass 14 reparations bills, however none will include financial compensation. California settles a 2 billion dollar lawsuit for the way it handled its students during the pandemic. California has a 200 inmate riot at 1 of its prison facilities.


Behindthelinepodcast.com 

Leftcoastnews.net 

Shtfnews.net 


#californianews #washingtonnews #oregonews #leftcoastnews #behindthelinepodcast #shtfnews #propertytax #politics #legislature #criminaljustice #drugs #budget #reparations #pandemic #students #societalcollapse 

Keywords
educationpandemiccalifornia newsnewsomreparationsshtf preppingproperty taxseattle newscalifornia reparationsbehind the line podcastshtf newsshtf prepperleft coast newsoregon newsportland newsolympia newswashington newswashington legislaturewashington government newsoregon legislatureoregon drug laworegon studentsoregon students rank last in nationcalifornia prison riot

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket