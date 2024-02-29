Psalms 116:15 Precious in The Sight of The LORD is The Death of His Saints.

Our Dear Brother Chris Went to be with The Lord Early This Morning on The 29th of February. 29 Means Departure and God is Perfect in Numbers:

Phillipians 1:21 21 For to Me to Live is Christ, and To Die is Gain.

23 Having a Desire to Depart, and To Be With Christ; Which is FAR Better:

Brother Chris VERILY Fulfilled The Words of The Apostle Paul:

2 Timothy 4:7 I Have Fought a Good Fight, I Have FINISHED My Course,

{ at 86 Years old } I Have Kept The Faith: 8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.

The MEMORY of The Just is BLESSED !!!





https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://brandnewtube.com/studio