GLENN BECK | What Everyone Is MISSING in Biden’s Classified Documents Scandal

What Everyone Is MISSING in Biden’s Classified Documents Scandal | Ep 246The Biden classified documents story is not just a story of hypocrisy by the media and the DOJ. It’s about time and TIMING. Why did the Biden classified documents story get leaked to the press THE SAME WEEK the New York Times wrote a story on Hunter Biden ADMITTING that his business deals with Ukraine and China were shady — but that Joe Biden was apparently in the clear?

And why are we hearing about Biden’s classified documents, allegedly first discovered days before the midterm election, only NOW? When you put the entire story up on a timeline, it reveals something deeper, bigger, and more nefarious. It tells you a story the mainstream media and the White House DON’T want you to know and opens up new questions of corruption, cover-up, and potential election interference.

BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere fills in for Glenn and is joined by JustTheNews.com founder and award-winning journalist John Solomon. They discuss John’s latest report on Biden family business deals that paid off for the Chinese in big ways.

Plus, in a bizarre twist, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department has kept the FBI away from the classified documents evidence and has trusted Biden’s lawyers to “self-report” anything amiss.

Solomon explains why the two-tiered approach to President Trump and Biden is important: “This means Biden’s lawyers could be witnesses in a criminal case.”

