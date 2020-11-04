© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump And Prophecy; Savior or Foe?
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
874 views • November 04, 2020
Many people want to know: "who is the Antichrist?" as if learning the name of a leader will help them to know which side of politics to choose. But the fact is that nobody of true conscience can win the republicans vs democrats (left vs right) debate. Instead, we need to choose God's Kingdom, the values of which rarely enter either side of worldly politics.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.