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Pastor verteidigt seine anti-homosexuelle Predigt
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11 views • June 10, 2021
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#bibel #pride #lgbt
Angenommen, du würdest heute sterben: Bist du dir zu 100% sicher, dass du in den Himmel kommst? ➡️ https://bit.ly/weg-zum-himmel
➡️ Du bist gerettet? Erfahre hier, was die nächsten Schritte sind, die du als neuer Christ gehen solltest: https://bit.ly/schritte-im-glauben
➡️ Weitere Videos findest du hier: https://bit.ly/christliche-videos
#bibel #pride #lgbt
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