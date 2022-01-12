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4CHAN /POL BOMBSHELL!! - SEPT 2019 COVID WARNING!!!
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441 views • January 12, 2022
A Poster on 4chan who claims to be an "Operative" Nails EVERY ASPECT OF COVID 19 in just a few succinct posts and Warns "Not to take the Vaccine" which will be the real killer....
Link to Archived Post: https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/225497848/
Population Control: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3jxLlb0B9FnM/
Link to Archived Post: https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/225497848/
Population Control: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3jxLlb0B9FnM/
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