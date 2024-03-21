Where I Am Four Months After Quitting Caffeine

These past few months since giving up caffeine have been difficult. One of the common symptoms of withdrawal is heart palpitations. Yes, I had been dealing with that for weeks, but during the past few days my heart rate finally began to stabilize for the first time in weeks. I dealt with stress and fatigue as well, plus working massive overtime hours due to four of my co-workers either getting fired or not showing up for some reason, and having to cover that.
