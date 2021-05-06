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THE POLICE ARE NOT OUR FRENS. 7/5/21 G-AIJT (JOHN LAURENCE THOROGOOD) 5G /AIR HARASSMENT UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7686.
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111 views • May 06, 2021
18/05/21 G-KART UNDER THE RADAR OVER MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 7725. G-ARYS unsafe fly my home 7727
7/5/21 G-AIJT (JOHN LAURENCE THOROGOOD) 5G /AIR HARASSMENT UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7686. NPAS G-POLA ? IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 032727. NPAS? 7692
6/5/21
G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7685 IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POICE REF 207900
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
7/5/21 G-AIJT (JOHN LAURENCE THOROGOOD) 5G /AIR HARASSMENT UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7686. NPAS G-POLA ? IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 032727. NPAS? 7692
6/5/21
G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7685 IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POICE REF 207900
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
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