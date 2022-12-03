Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"The Final Lockdown" ~ Street Lights That KILL In Smart Cities, 5G, Digital IDs, Massive Surveillance = Total Enslavement Of Mankind
176 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published 20 hours ago |

MIRRORED from

Real Truth Real News

Published November 22, 2022


https://rumble.com/v1wk8u6--the-final-lockdown-street-lights-that-kill-in-smart-cities-5g-digital-ids.html

Aman Jabbi has over 25 years' experience working in Silicon Valley as an engineer primarily on camera technologies. He joins us to expose extremely alarming technologies being set up in Smart Cities, including street lights that can KILL, "The Internet of Eyes", and how people will be forced into the Metaverse under the new Digital ID slavery system in what he calls "The Final Lockdown", and the only solution we have to avoid this.


Video source: mariazeee on Rumble

Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com


♥️♥️♥️♥️

Keywords
5gcontrolsmart citiesdigital idstreet lightsmetaversemaria zeeenslavement of mankindaman jabbifinal lockdownmassive surveillancethe internet of eyes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket