"The Final Lockdown" ~ Street Lights That KILL In Smart Cities, 5G, Digital IDs, Massive Surveillance = Total Enslavement Of Mankind

Published November 22, 2022



Aman Jabbi has over 25 years' experience working in Silicon Valley as an engineer primarily on camera technologies. He joins us to expose extremely alarming technologies being set up in Smart Cities, including street lights that can KILL, "The Internet of Eyes", and how people will be forced into the Metaverse under the new Digital ID slavery system in what he calls "The Final Lockdown", and the only solution we have to avoid this.





