Presentation of my website and other channels

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10 views • May 11, 2022
Most of my controversial material and subjects are on my personal website as other platforms remove or shadowbanne subject. Ocasionally I use my other sites to keep people informed or put up lighter stuff. please visit my sites. I do not ask for money ever!
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