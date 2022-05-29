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Uvalde TX Compilation - 29May22
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197 views • May 29, 2022
4:43 Pre-typed News Releases
2:56 Lights, Camera, Action - Runaway
12:00 Two Teens Arrested Targeting Uvalde Middle School 2018
2:20 Active Shooter Drill by cop husband of Eva Mireles (Sandy Hook Victoria Soto, Boston)
2:19 Picture of Eva Mireles (TX) and Victoria Soto (CT)
3:49 Uvalde Cops Laughing it up outside of school
1:47 Parents Yelling at lazy cops
:32 Suspect 45-year old man - killed 2, 13 being treated mostly kids
2:27 Active versus Barricaded Shooter
9 clips, 32:56.
Thumbnail: Killer who worked at Wendy's bought a nice truck, 2 expensive rifles with unlimited ammo and 60 clips.
2:56 Lights, Camera, Action - Runaway
12:00 Two Teens Arrested Targeting Uvalde Middle School 2018
2:20 Active Shooter Drill by cop husband of Eva Mireles (Sandy Hook Victoria Soto, Boston)
2:19 Picture of Eva Mireles (TX) and Victoria Soto (CT)
3:49 Uvalde Cops Laughing it up outside of school
1:47 Parents Yelling at lazy cops
:32 Suspect 45-year old man - killed 2, 13 being treated mostly kids
2:27 Active versus Barricaded Shooter
9 clips, 32:56.
Thumbnail: Killer who worked at Wendy's bought a nice truck, 2 expensive rifles with unlimited ammo and 60 clips.
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