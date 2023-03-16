REVELATION FOR BEGINNERS, CHAPTER ONE, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS—IN TODAY’S STUDY WE ARE FEATURING THE FIRST CHAPTER IN THIS FASCINATING, APOCALYPTIC BOOK CALLED REVELATION. MANY FIND THIS BOOK IN THE BIBLE TO BE HARD TO UNDERSTAND, BUT TODAY THE HOLY SPIRIT THROUGH SUSAN DAVIS IS GOING TO BREAK IT DOWN IN VERY SIMPLE TERMS VERSE BY VERSE. SO PLEASE JOIN US ON THIS INCREDIBLE JOURNEY AND LEARN EVERYTHING THERE IS TO KNOW ABOUT OUR FUTURE.

