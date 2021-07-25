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Massive Crowd at Trafalgar Square Joins David Icke in Singing His Message to the Resistance: "You'll Never Walk Alone"
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140 views • July 25, 2021
This took place at the end of David Icke's speech at the London Freedom Rally on July 24, 2021. This massive protest was part of the World Wide Demonstrations that took place in more than 180 cities around the world.
http://worldwidedemonstration.com
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Resistance GB
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://www.resistancegb.org/
Original title: A Message To The Resistance: You'll Never Walk Alone
http://worldwidedemonstration.com
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Resistance GB
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://www.resistancegb.org/
Original title: A Message To The Resistance: You'll Never Walk Alone
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