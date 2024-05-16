MP Bridgen

Andrew Bridgen MP (@ABridgen)
“Dr Patterson stated that he only ever saw five cases of myocarditis every year until 2021 when the jabs were rolled out, he saw a 500% increase in myocarditis.”
I asked
@PennyMordaunt
today for a statement on the concerns of Channel Island Doctors and the total absence of recourse for vaccine injured Channel Islanders, who are excluded from the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme.
It follows a letter written to the General Medical Council (@GMCUK) by a cardiologist on Guernsey who has noticed a 500% increase in myocarditis since the roll out of the jabs.
