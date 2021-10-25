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The Rockefeller Playbook
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151 views • October 25, 2021
The Rockefeller Playbook Phase 1,2, and 3 of their plans for complete depopulation and take over of the world.
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Dedicated to our Lord and Saviour JESUS CHRIST
https://666antichristwarning.com
If You Like Our Work You May Donate By Visiting the Donation Station: https://awalkwiththelord.com/donation-station or
Buy Us A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWWTL
A Walk With the Lord Ministry Merchandise:
https://a-walk-with-the-lord-ministry.creator-spring.com/
FAIR USE NOTICE Our videos may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner.
We are making such material available in an effort to advance understanding of religious, spiritual, conspiratorial, current events, historical, educational, environmental, financial, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, or other issues. This constitutes 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Section 107 of U.S. Copyright Law.
Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes of advancing the understanding of religious, spiritual, conspiratorial, current events, historical, educational, environmental, financial, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, or other issues, is not an infringement of any US Copyright Law.
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