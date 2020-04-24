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D.Tube Review: Constructive Feedback (Positive and Negative) and 14 Feature Suggestions
jroseland
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4 views • April 24, 2020
I'm a veteran pro-vlogger that's a relatively early adopter of DTube and I'd like to offer some constructive feedback to hopefully make DTube a blazing success! Yes, I'm aware that DTube is still in beta, it's pretty good for being in beta but here are my thoughts...

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