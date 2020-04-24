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D.Tube Review: Constructive Feedback (Positive and Negative) and 14 Feature Suggestions
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4 views • April 24, 2020
I'm a veteran pro-vlogger that's a relatively early adopter of DTube and I'd like to offer some constructive feedback to hopefully make DTube a blazing success! Yes, I'm aware that DTube is still in beta, it's pretty good for being in beta but here are my thoughts...
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Follow me on
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
D.Tube https://d.tube/#!/v/jroseland
Steemit https://steemit.com/@jroseland
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
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