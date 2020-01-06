© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Obama's Ties To Iranian Aggression
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • January 06, 2020
Barack Obama has his fingerprints all over the sabotage of the Trump Administration and ultimately the future of the United States. From the allegations of the wiretapping of Trump's phones during the 2016 campaign to the ongoing details of the Barr-Durham investigation, Barack Obama and his Secretary of State Hillary Clinton just keep the hits coming. Lo and behold, the point man behind the siege on the American Embassy in Iraq, Hadi al Amiri was hosted in the Oval Office by President Obama in 2011.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.