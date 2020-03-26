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The Truth About The Cold War (HOAX)
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48 views • March 26, 2020
Five Trillion Dollar Cold War Hoax. The Cold War was a period of geopolitical tension between the Soviet Union and the United States and their respective allies, the Eastern Bloc and the Western Bloc, after World War II. The period is generally considered to span the 1947 Truman Doctrine to the 1991 dissolution of the Soviet Union.
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