Brave TV - Sept 26, 2023 - Newsom 1st Un-Elected President Before Military Takes Over Special Elections - Over By Easter

Political author Greg Rubini has reported inside info that: Kamala will be forced to resign as VP, and sent to the senate to replace Dianne Feinstein. Then, Gavin Newsom will be subbed in as VP. THEN they will REMOVE Joe Biden from office. QUOTE: “either he will ‘die of Covid’ or ‘he fell from his bicycle’ or whatever. One way or another, he will be forced to resign.”Show more
Then, Newsom will run against Trump! I HAVE NO TROUBLE BELIEVING ANY OF THIS. Because since 2020 it’s become obvious that politics has become a 3-d chess game, with human pieces FROM BOTH PARTIES being moved into their places. So when Newsom says he won’t run for president - this is what he means. The presidency will be given to him. Folks, AMERICA is at DEFCON ONE! Giving Newsom national power is an existential crisis! WE MUST TAKE BACK THE WHITE HOUSE IN 2024, OR AMERICA IS LOST TO US.
Source: Greg Rubini Twitter
