https://gettr.com/post/p2l5xtxe3c1

7/3/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】Nicole: We urge the audience to ask their Congressmen and Senators whether the U.S. is still a safe haven for dissidents fleeing communist dictatorships. The persecution suffered by Mr. Miles Guo and the New Federal State of China at the hands of the U.S. judicial system, weaponized by the CCP, is simply a disgrace to America.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #GuoHasTheGoods





7/3/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：我们请求观众们问问你们的众议员和参议员，美国还是不是逃离共产主义独裁的异议人士的庇护天堂？郭文贵先生和新中国联邦在美国所遭到的被中共武器化的司法系统的迫害，简直就是美国的耻辱！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #郭文贵先生有证据



