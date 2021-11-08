© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shawn Gallaway - Musician Fighting for our Liberty!
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • November 08, 2021
Listen to Shawn's most popular song here about not experimenting on our kids: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOk6hzsXnZI
He has other Patriotic Songs as well. His channel is here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA2GTdvjkIvUdYaYTQqQH1g
He has other Patriotic Songs as well. His channel is here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA2GTdvjkIvUdYaYTQqQH1g
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.