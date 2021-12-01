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Relative Of 1/6 Detainee Speaks Out - MSOM Ep. 390
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130 views • December 01, 2021
In this episode of “Making Sense of the Madness” Sean Morgan covers the breaking news of the day including Trump’s official statements and the MSOM spin of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. In the main interview of the show, Sean talks to Cynthia Hughes, the relative of a 1/6 detainee who has started a project to support the families and tell their stories. She shares the grave human rights abuses as well as the strategies to overcome this miscarriage of justice. She isn’t afraid to speak out about who in the Republican party is helping and who is silent.
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www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
https://www.patriotfreedomproject.com/
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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