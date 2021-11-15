© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fox News called out Adam Schiff for still standing behind the Steele Dossier and pushing “one of the most egregious journalist errors in modern history.”
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • November 15, 2021
Fox News called out Adam Schiff for still standing behind the Steele Dossier and pushing “one of the most egregious journalist errors in modern history.”
Newsflash, it wasn’t a “journalistic error”. It was a well coordinated campaign by criminals within the highest levels of government, to bring down a duly elected POTUS...
... and Durham is going to make them pay for their actions.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
Newsflash, it wasn’t a “journalistic error”. It was a well coordinated campaign by criminals within the highest levels of government, to bring down a duly elected POTUS...
... and Durham is going to make them pay for their actions.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.