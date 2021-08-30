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GRAPHENE OXIDE is the bioweapon. MUST WATCH!!!
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164 views • August 30, 2021
Graphene Oxide, major substance found in Pfizer and Astra zeneca vaccine. found also in cotton tip used for PCR test and some disposable face masks. nano molecules are excited by 5G causing virus symptoms. reacts with substances in body causing magnetism. Could this be sprayed on us?
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