Shirtless man with machete goes berserk in Edinburgh, Scotland - during arrest shouting, "protecting the country"

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Shirtless man goes BERSERK in Edinburgh
ATTACKS Muslims on busy street
‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’ ‘APPALLING’ — UK PM
Adding, ⚡️ UK PM Starmer to RESIGN, Monday — Telegraph and other sources
Adding, from various sites about this:
Police Scotland detained a 36-year-old white male attacking a pizza shop in Leith Walk on Friday night. Later was filmed on the ground shouting about "protecting the country" during his arrest.
The shirtless attacker appeared to be targeting Muslims in the Friday attacks, which unfolded in Edinburgh.
The suspect, 36, who was not publicly identified, 5 injured, slashed two men near a mosque in the western portion of the city before going on to hurt three others Leith Walk, authorities said. Non life threatening injuries.
More here: https://news.stv.tv/east-central/five-men-hurt-in-suspected-faith-hate-attack-in-edinburgh-as-scottish-man-arrested
Cynthia adding, Reminder: (Keir Starmer: Epstein class - He was the Director of Public
Prosecutions, declined to prosecute Jimmy Savile, that abused around
450 children over a 50-year period.)