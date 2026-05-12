A Hawaii County Council member calls testifiers CONSPIRACY THEORISTS for opposing a 20 year county Plan to allow Data Centers and rezone the island’s Maps

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Please watch the first 3 minutes.
To Watch the entire hour public meeting held in Kona and Hilo County Chambers on May 4, 2026: https://www.youtube.com/live/fDtz_WSQ_sw?si=xOrf0uhJLvfmPCeH&t=1046 Email
The people are asking for the Hawaii Mayor to veto bill 66, ( which is General Plan 2045, much like the U N Agenda30.