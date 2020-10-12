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USA 2020 : The insurgency continues.
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65 views • October 12, 2020
This video is a couple months old now. things are not getting better.We are traviling at warp speed to one destination. The new world order and the mark of the beast. Get ready. For what is worth, Facebook says this video contains false information. You decide for yourself.
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