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Texas AG on Dallas salon owner jailed: ‘She needs to be freed’
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9 views • May 07, 2020
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton talks to FOX Business’ Connell McShane on the state reopening and a Dallas salon owner who was jailed for defying restrictions and keeping her business open during the coronavirus pandemic.
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