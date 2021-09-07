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Skidmore, Missouri - 40 Years After They Killed The Bully🇺🇸
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83 views • September 07, 2021
Visiting the infamous town of Skidmore, Missouri - The town that murdered a bully, Ken Rex McElroy
https://fox2now.com/news/missouri/missouri-town-keeps-bullys-murder-a-secret-for-40-years/
This is the news report I watched - https://youtu.be/xdnASKDjue8
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*CHECK OUT some other videos! *
1930's Baseball Stadium Abandoned in the Woods
https://youtu.be/4Sy7NUlFGtY
Abandoned LA ZOO
https://youtu.be/jgepM4f9HI4
Border wall at an Abandoned Beach
https://youtu.be/VtmKJw7J6lo
#skidmoremissouri #truecrime #Kenmcelroy
THIS IS HOW WE GOT LEO MAX FRANK, BOYS AND GIRLS🇺🇸
https://fox2now.com/news/missouri/missouri-town-keeps-bullys-murder-a-secret-for-40-years/
This is the news report I watched - https://youtu.be/xdnASKDjue8
My T-Shirts & Sweatshirts Available - https://shop.spreadshirt.com/mobileinstinct
Say hi and buy me a beer - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/mobileinstinct
Support the channel and get extra footage on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/mobileinstinct
All of my videos are organized by state on my website https://www.TheMobileInstinct.com
More videos on My Second Channel - https://www.youtube.com/mobileinstinct2
INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/mobileinstinct
New FACEBOOK page - Lets be friends - https://www.facebook.com/mobileinstinct
*CHECK OUT some other videos! *
1930's Baseball Stadium Abandoned in the Woods
https://youtu.be/4Sy7NUlFGtY
Abandoned LA ZOO
https://youtu.be/jgepM4f9HI4
Border wall at an Abandoned Beach
https://youtu.be/VtmKJw7J6lo
#skidmoremissouri #truecrime #Kenmcelroy
THIS IS HOW WE GOT LEO MAX FRANK, BOYS AND GIRLS🇺🇸
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