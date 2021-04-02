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Exclusive Interview With David Kurten - The Challenger To London's Muslim Mayor Sadiq Kahn
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Muslim Sadiq Kahn has been mayor of London since 2016 and things have been a complete disaster there. However, this year, the people can stand up and have their voices heard over the tyranny of Kahn. David Kurten is running against Kahn and joins me in this episode to reveal his vision for London.
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