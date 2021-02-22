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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - February 22, 2021
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210 views • February 22, 2021
Nurse Kristi Simmonds says she got the COVID-19 vaccine on January 19th, and within minutes, the frontline nurse of 17 years says she collapsed and had to receive emergency treatment.
A full month later, her family released this video showing Kristie now. It is horrifying to watch. Childrenshealthdefense.org says nearly one-third of deaths reported to the CDC after COVID vaccines happened within 48 hours of getting the jab.
A whistleblower says 8 of 31 residents are dead in a German nursing home after they were forcibly injected with the Pfizer Experimental mRNA COVID shot against their will.
Fauci says you might have to wear masks into 2022, and on "Corona Crazy," invisible force fields stop Covid from jumping around a warehouse? Yeah right!
A full month later, her family released this video showing Kristie now. It is horrifying to watch. Childrenshealthdefense.org says nearly one-third of deaths reported to the CDC after COVID vaccines happened within 48 hours of getting the jab.
A whistleblower says 8 of 31 residents are dead in a German nursing home after they were forcibly injected with the Pfizer Experimental mRNA COVID shot against their will.
Fauci says you might have to wear masks into 2022, and on "Corona Crazy," invisible force fields stop Covid from jumping around a warehouse? Yeah right!
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