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AOC Spotted At Park Without Mask – Digging Through Trash
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322 views • April 19, 2021
Infowars.com
April 19th 2021, 1:30 pm
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was spotted at a DC park not wearing a mask, a hypocritical move considering her past promotion of facial coverings.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/aoc-spotted-at-park-without-mask-digging-through-trash/
April 19th 2021, 1:30 pm
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was spotted at a DC park not wearing a mask, a hypocritical move considering her past promotion of facial coverings.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/aoc-spotted-at-park-without-mask-digging-through-trash/
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