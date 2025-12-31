Parabolic Silver: How a Bank’s Fall Forced the Fed’s Hand

Sean Morgan reveals the hidden financial earthquake triggered by silver’s parabolic rise to $83/oz—a surge driven not by speculation, but by explosive industrial demand from solar, EVs, and AI. Behind the price spike, a systemically important bank has just failed a critical $2.3 billion margin call, forcing the Federal Reserve to inject $51 billion in emergency liquidity in just 72 hours to prevent a collapse.





Morgan breaks down how China’s export restrictions, COMEX margin hikes, and a 200-million-ounce global supply deficit are exposing the fragility of the financial system. Experts warn silver could reach $150/oz as “paper promises” clash with physical reality.





