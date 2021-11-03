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USDA PAYING FARMERS TO DESTROY CROPS. THREATENED WITH NO SUBSIDIES IF THEY REFUSE.
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191 views • November 03, 2021
Farmers in the US are being paid 150% of their crop's value to destroy them. If they refuse they will not get their subsidies and their crops will be sprayed with Agent Orange. Biden is trying to starve people into submission so they will accept the deadly MRNA Genetic modification injections. He is also causing a huge oil shortage so expect prices of everything to skyrocket and maybe large area blackouts will be common.
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