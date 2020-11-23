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Warning: Vaccines, Trump's reelction, militia and the deep state...Be informed and prepared.
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64 views • November 23, 2020
Very important: Give great thought and consideration to these possibilities of just how low the deep state will go to bury all good people and our hopes that America will continue to be the greatest nation on earth. We might say "Let God arise and His enemies be scattered." But have you considered He almost always uses people to scatter them? Will we be ready for what's coming?
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