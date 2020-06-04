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ΣΥΝΤΟΝΙΖΟΥΝ ΤΑ ΡΑΔΙΟΦΩΝΑΚΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΜΙΑ ΝΕΑ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑ ΚΡΙΣΗ (ΑΠΑΓΟΡΕΥΜΕΝΟ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ YOUTUBE)
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676 views • June 04, 2020
Δεν προλάβαμε να μιλήσουμε για τα επεισόδια στην Αμερική και για τις οργανωμένες και δικτυωμένες διακρατικές ομάδες που δείχνουν να τα κινητοποιούν και τσουπ, το μήνυμα παρεδόθη και στην Ελλάδα μεταξύ άλλων.
Τα μέσα μαζικής εξαπάτησης παντού ταυτόχρονα "πάλλονται" στους copy-paste αντιρατσιστικούς διθυράμβους ενώ οι αντίστοιχες πολυεθνικές εκφράζουν έντονα την αλληλεγγύη τους με το ίδιο ακριβώς hashtag.
Αρχίζει καθόλου να σου θυμίζει τη μέθοδο προώθησης Κορονοϊού αλλά με διαφορετικό συναισθηματικό προγραμματισμό;
Fearing Civil War, Prominent NY Rabbi Suddenly Urges American Jews to Leave for Israel https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/149440/fearing-civil-war-prominent-ny-rabbi-suddenly-urges-american-jews-to-leave-for-israel/
WTF!! GEORGE FLOYD THE PORNSTAR MUST SHARE!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/cObzLOhfJtJX/
George Floyd - No EMT’s?! https://youtu.be/jb9qlQl_KGM
Two arrested as Black Lives Matter protesters and police clash by Downing Street: https://metro.co.uk/2020/06/03/two-arrested-black-lives-matter-protesters-police-clash-downing-street-12800989/ Race and Hispanic Origin of Victims and Offenders, 2012-15. (Violent victimizations, by victim-offender relationship and race table 4 page 5) https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/rhovo1215.pdf
ME TO NA MOIΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ.
Για επικοινωνία: [email protected]
Τα μέσα μαζικής εξαπάτησης παντού ταυτόχρονα "πάλλονται" στους copy-paste αντιρατσιστικούς διθυράμβους ενώ οι αντίστοιχες πολυεθνικές εκφράζουν έντονα την αλληλεγγύη τους με το ίδιο ακριβώς hashtag.
Αρχίζει καθόλου να σου θυμίζει τη μέθοδο προώθησης Κορονοϊού αλλά με διαφορετικό συναισθηματικό προγραμματισμό;
Fearing Civil War, Prominent NY Rabbi Suddenly Urges American Jews to Leave for Israel https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/149440/fearing-civil-war-prominent-ny-rabbi-suddenly-urges-american-jews-to-leave-for-israel/
WTF!! GEORGE FLOYD THE PORNSTAR MUST SHARE!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/cObzLOhfJtJX/
George Floyd - No EMT’s?! https://youtu.be/jb9qlQl_KGM
Two arrested as Black Lives Matter protesters and police clash by Downing Street: https://metro.co.uk/2020/06/03/two-arrested-black-lives-matter-protesters-police-clash-downing-street-12800989/ Race and Hispanic Origin of Victims and Offenders, 2012-15. (Violent victimizations, by victim-offender relationship and race table 4 page 5) https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/rhovo1215.pdf
ME TO NA MOIΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ.
Για επικοινωνία: [email protected]
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