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The imagine nation (parody of John Lennon)
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21 views • May 11, 2020
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Bob Weigel of http://www.sounddoctorin.com mostly wrote this ~1989 after discussing doing some Beatles parodies (finished 'all we need are funds, He's a real preacher man, etc.) with my brother Elisha Mann. A few weeks ago I did the final 'extra' verse to commemorate knucklehead celebs doing virtue signalling to encourage opening boarders in an alleged pandemic. I suspected from the start that another viral strain is being used to crash economies/invoke world government.....
Credits: Sound Track and video production, Filming, stock photo collecting, lyrics (C)1989 Robert Weigel All rights reserved
Tune: John Lennon
Photos of Dennis Harrington's Crucifixion sculpture: Dennis Harrington
https://teespring.com/sound-doctorin-ds2-color-flow?pid=2&cid=2122 https://teespring.com/political-satire-ice-breaker-w?brk=253bad8c74&edit=1&pid=2&cid=2122 https://teespring.com/go-ahead-snowflake-maga-my-da?pid=2&cid=2122
Bob Weigel of http://www.sounddoctorin.com mostly wrote this ~1989 after discussing doing some Beatles parodies (finished 'all we need are funds, He's a real preacher man, etc.) with my brother Elisha Mann. A few weeks ago I did the final 'extra' verse to commemorate knucklehead celebs doing virtue signalling to encourage opening boarders in an alleged pandemic. I suspected from the start that another viral strain is being used to crash economies/invoke world government.....
Credits: Sound Track and video production, Filming, stock photo collecting, lyrics (C)1989 Robert Weigel All rights reserved
Tune: John Lennon
Photos of Dennis Harrington's Crucifixion sculpture: Dennis Harrington
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