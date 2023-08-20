Create New Account
Walkabout The Florida Homestead August 18th 2023
Join me for a walkabout that I recorded ad hoc on August 18th 2023 at my home with my husband in Florida ~ Honored to be able to share a little of our life with you here! Dreaming big every day of what is next to be done to make this world a better place one heart one homestead at a time!

