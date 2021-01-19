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Big tech gassed up the car | Joe Pinion
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70 views • January 19, 2021
Joe Pinion says in recent weeks, "big tech gassed up the car with all of us inside it and started speeding towards humanity's lesser angels," regarding a lot of the alleged 'censorship' the country has seen that many believe is politically motivated. - via Saturday Agenda, Saturdays at 1 PM ET on Newsmax TV
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