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Manufacturing Covid Lockdowns? Who's Behind the Covid Tracking Project
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43 views • December 14, 2020
Manufacturing Covid Lockdowns? Who's Behind the Covid Tracking Project
States across America are now declaring severe lockdowns in response to a regular stream of disturbing Covid statistics. Yet who's behind then number-crunching? The terrifying figures are generated by the Covid Tracking Project, an obscure entity operated by a group of biotech entrepreneurs and young statistician novices, and housed at Apple Computer heiress Laurene Powell Jobs' far-left Atlantic magazine.. Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyefGYCOt0Ot9WMS0o9J_FQ
QUOTE ,, Man is least himself when he talks in his own person. Give him a mask, and he will tell you the truth. Oscar Wilde
States across America are now declaring severe lockdowns in response to a regular stream of disturbing Covid statistics. Yet who's behind then number-crunching? The terrifying figures are generated by the Covid Tracking Project, an obscure entity operated by a group of biotech entrepreneurs and young statistician novices, and housed at Apple Computer heiress Laurene Powell Jobs' far-left Atlantic magazine.. Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyefGYCOt0Ot9WMS0o9J_FQ
QUOTE ,, Man is least himself when he talks in his own person. Give him a mask, and he will tell you the truth. Oscar Wilde
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