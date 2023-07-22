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PRAYING FOR OTHER SAINTS, Ephesians 6:18-19, 20180722
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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10 views • July 22, 2023

PRAYING FOR OTHER SAINTS, Ephesians 6:18-19, 20180722

Proverbs 3:5-6, 1 Peter 1:3-4, Philippians 1:3-5, 1 Corinthians 1:4-5, Ephesians 1:15-18, Philippians 1:3, Colossians 1:3, 1 Thessalonians 1:2; 2:13 - GOD’s Sabbath: 20230722 (Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Ephesians 6:18-19: Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints. And for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the Gospel, Amen! KJV

Ephesians 6:18-19: Pray at all times (on every occasion, in every season) in the Spirit, with all [manner of] prayer and entreaty. To that end keep alert and watch with strong purpose and perseverance, interceding in behalf of all the saints (God’s consecrated people). 19 And [pray] also for me, that [freedom of] utterance may be given me, that I may open my mouth to proclaim boldly the mystery of the good news (the Gospel). Amen! AMCE.

By GOD’s spiritual guidance, He commanded us in His Holy Commandments in last week’s Lesson in the first part of Ephesians 6:18 to: pray always with all of prayer and supplication in the Spirit. This means we surrender our worldly personal experience to the will of GOD’s Holy Spirit for guidance; we avoid our worldly and personal ideas. How do we accomplish those?

Proverbs 3:5-6 - Trust in the LORD with all thine heart and lean not unto thine own understanding. 6 In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths. Amen!

Next, how do we apply the next commandment on: being watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for ALL SAINTS, and as the Amplified renders the commandment: keep alert and watch with strong purpose and perseverance, interceding in behalf of ALL the Saints (God’s consecrated people). Amen!

Are we alert and watching with strong purpose and perseverance and interceding for other Saints? We are commanded to intercede for other Christians in our local Church, but in all other Churches around the world?

Let us remember that the verse in Ephesians 6:18 is GOD’s direct Commandment for ALL Christians. Yes, some of the Churches may be preaching false or “another” Gospel. We need to pray for GOD’s Holy Spirit to enlighten them, and be careful not to worship with them until they repent.

Next, we have two strong qualities: perseverance and supplication. Perseverance: Continued effort to do or achieve something, even when this is difficult or takes a long time, or despite difficulties, failure, or opposition; Steadfastness. As Christians are we Perseverant in serving GOD?

Supplication is not just a one-time urgent prayer request to GOD on behalf of others. It is a daily intercessory prayer to GOD to answer the needs of our families and other Christians.

We were granted this spiritual right of inheritance through our LORD Jesus Christ’s completed atonement on Calvary’s Cross.

1 Peter 1:3-4 - 3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to His abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, 4 to an inheritance incorruptible, and undefiled, and that fadeth not away, reserved in heaven for you. Amen

As Christians, let us remember to pray for other Christians everywhere so they obey all of GOD’s Holy Scriptures. Amen!

Philippians 1:3-5 - 3 I thank my God upon every remembrance of you, 4 always in every prayer of mine for you all making request with joy, 5 for your fellowship in the Gospel from the first day until now. Amen 1

Corinthians 1:4-5 - 4 I thank my God always on your behalf, for the grace of God which is given you by Jesus Christ, 5 that in every thing ye are enriched by Him, in all utterance, and in all knowledge. Amen!

Ephesians 1:15-18 - 15 Wherefore I also, after I heard of your faith in the Lord Jesus, and love unto all the saints, 16 cease not to give thanks for you, making mention of you in my prayers; 17 that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him: 18 the eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints. Amen!

Philippians 1:3 - 3 I thank my God upon every remembrance of you, Amen!

Colossians 1:3 - 3 We give thanks to God and the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, praying always for you, Amen!

1 Thessalonians 1:2 ;  1 Thessalonians 2:13

Prayer: As we end today’s Service, we pray that ALL Saints everywhere will humbly obey ALL of GOD’s Holy Scriptures as inspired by the Holy Spirit! Amen!

Keywords
trustgospeljesus christgracechristianprayerchurchspiritholyspeechlordwatchobeyprayingperseverancesaintsteachrighteousdoctrineintercessionholinesssupplicationinterceding
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