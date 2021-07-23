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Doctors exposing mortality of Vaccines
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485 views • July 23, 2021
credit goes to Santa Surfing who know it all cirsten w claims is SATAN
and Charlie Ward wanted to sue Satan-Santa Surfing cause jesus loves you.
Please buy cirsten w book with MEL K..NTEL from rosanne barr and the bible
and please eat at CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY...CHARLIE WARDS MCDONALDS and BURGER KING restaurants in Europe and America serving GMO FOOD with Nanbots
and Charlie Ward wanted to sue Satan-Santa Surfing cause jesus loves you.
Please buy cirsten w book with MEL K..NTEL from rosanne barr and the bible
and please eat at CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY...CHARLIE WARDS MCDONALDS and BURGER KING restaurants in Europe and America serving GMO FOOD with Nanbots
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