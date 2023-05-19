Fmr. Trump Advisor: Biden is totally compromised by China

Former Trump Deputy National Security Advisor K.T. McFarland discusses Biden's ties to China and sounds off on China enriching the Biden family for years on "Wake Up America."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.