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Monopoly: The Driving Force & Overall Picture of “The Great Reset” [Updated 4/4/21 — Improved Quality Video]
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336 views • April 04, 2021
Less than a handful of corporations control our lives today From the breakfast that's on the table in the morning, to the mattress we sleep on at night and everything we do, use or consume in between; everything contributes to the power of these corporations. In this groundbreaking video, Tim Gielen shows you, using easily verifiable facts, how these corporations, or rather; their largest shareholders, are the main players in the play we are currently witnessing. How are they the driving force behind "The Great Reset" of the World Economic Forum?
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Willem Felderhof
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://willemfelderhof.com/
Original title: MONOPOLY, THE OVERALL PICTURE OF THE GREAT RESET (ENGLISH SUBTITLES)
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Willem Felderhof
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://willemfelderhof.com/
Original title: MONOPOLY, THE OVERALL PICTURE OF THE GREAT RESET (ENGLISH SUBTITLES)
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