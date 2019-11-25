VENEZUELA --- HOW U.S. SANCTIONS INTENTIONALLY RUINED IT !!

ERROR CORRECTIONS --- I SAID, "And today, America is doing the same thing to Iraq". I of course meant to say...."in Iran". It was President Trump's UNCLE (not his grandfather), John Trump....an FBI agent....who ended up in possession of Tesla's research papers in 1943. I said "Ken Lay of Exxon" as a tongue-slip. Lay was CEO of Texas-based energy company ENRON.



The real reasons for one million percent inflation, abject poverty, the total vilification of former President Chavez and now successor Maduro, WHY AMERICA DIDN'T PAY

ANY ATTENTION TO VENEZUELAN MEGA-SUCCESS UNTIL JANUARY OF 2015, WHEN ITS FIRST OF MANY HARSH AND CHOKING SANCTIONS WAS IMPOSED....everything is exposed in my video. I hold a degree (May, 1974) from the very respected Political Science program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and have used my passionate interests in geopolitics and macroeconomics every day since graduation....watching zero television for the last ten years, instead reading great current events book and watching about 30 non-fiction YT videos about current events literally EVERY DAY, SEVEN DAYS A WEEK....SINCE YT BEGAN. My posted videos there were accurate and therefore censored to an insane degree....with some (officially, anyway) never garnering more than 80 views in a two or three-month period, which is almost impossible. In this expose, I commend excellent journalist Abby Martin for her great work on "The Empire Files" and specifically for telling the truth about why Venezuela today languishes in total squalor. I discuss the nearly unlimited amount of petroleum, gold, diamonds not controlled and marked-up in price by the De Beers cartel, millions of hectares of almost never-tilled and super-rich with nutrients agricultural land there, the existence of an extremely rare earth mineral needed for our Secret Space Program called coltan, many pristine aquifers and unpolluted rivers / streams (the "oil" of tomorrow....being bought-up by companies such as Nestle) is FRESH WATER), and so much more. I'm a retired American ex-pat, age 67, doing street evangelism in the strong USA ally country (also a free republic....no high-inflation "banana republic" but rather a 2.5% annual inflation country with zero IMF loans / low public debt....Chile....in South America....home since September of 2014). My wife is one of ELEVEN children from a wonderful family in San Cristobal, Venezuela....up north near the Colombian border and close to the town of Cucuta....where Venezuelans cross the bridge and go shopping for what few living essentials they can afford.



---AN ASIDE....DO YOU HAVE A HEART FOR EVANGELISM ?? --- HERE ARE LINKS TO MY OWN BIBLICALLY / GRAMMATICALLY--CORRECT, SELF-WRITTEN AND OWNED, SINGLE PAGE, ANONYMOUS (MY NAME DOESN'T APPEAR ANYPLACE ON THEM....I PROVIDE THEM FOR THE GLORY OF GOD AS A FREE TOOL), PROVEN-- EFFECTIVE ALL OVER THE WORLD BY MISSIONARIES AND EVANGELISTS SINCE A YEAR AGO, DUAL-LANGUAGE WEBSITES WITH ZERO SPAM OR VIRUSES OR ANY DOWN TIME SINCE GOING LIVE IN DECEMBER OF 2018.....EVANGELISM RESOURCES.

LITERALLY....ALL YOU NEED IS MOTIVATION AND A SMARTPHONE AND THESE !!

PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE.....USE THEM AND SHARE THEM WITH EVERYONE....AND PARTICIPATE IN THE "GREAT HARVEST OF SOULS"....AS WE HAVE FEW MONTHS AND YEARS REMAINING UNTIL THE SECOND COMING.

www.jesus-won-your-race.org

www.jesus-gano-tu-carrera.org