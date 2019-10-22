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Breaking: DOJ Found "Something Significant" Probe Expands & "Critics Should Be Careful" -1658-6P
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800 views • October 22, 2019
Breaking… DOJ Officials: US Attorney John Durham Has Found “Something Significant” in His Deep State Investigation and “Critics Should Be Careful” US Attorney General William Barr reportedly has significantly expanded his probe into the origins of the Russian collusion hoax investigation. TGP reported on October 8th that US Attorney John Durham has recently expanded his probe into the Obama administration’s spying on candidate Donald Trump. Durham is now looking at evidence up to the launch of the Mueller Special Counsel. NBC News reported Monday that US Attorney John Durham has found “something significant” and that critics of the investigation “should be careful.” E-Militia Article: Breaking: DOJ Found “Something Significant” Probe Expands & “Critics Should Be Careful” -1658-6P http://ow.ly/Ry9630pKW5o
GUEST: Mark Sidney: "Mark Sidney owns and operates the biggest Trump Fan Page On Facebook and the website illicitinfo.com. After suffering a 90% drop in the reach of his Facebook Pages, Mark and his partner founded Spreely, a social media site similar in functionality to FB, where the 1st Amendment is the community standard."


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